Someone's Covering The 'Don's Johns' Logo On Port-a-Potties For Trump's Inauguration

A company by the name of Don’s Johns is providing port-a-potties for Donald Trump’s inauguration. If you think that’s awkward, you’re 100 percent right: It is, and it certainly hasn’t been helped by certain unsubstantiated reports about President-Elect Trump and golden showers. The Guardian reports that Don’s Johns has “long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events in the nation’s capital.” Now, someone is using masking tape to obscure the logo on some of the portable toilets prior to inauguration day. All the port-a-johns at the Capitol are having the "Don" in Don's Johns taped over. I guess to avoid confusion. pic.twitter.com/FD5Jqjw9HO— Tim Krepp (@timkrepp) January 13, 2017 Don’s Johns says it isn’t behind the cover-up. “We didn’t authorize anyone to cover them up,” Robert Weghorst, Don’s Johns COO, told DCist. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of it.” “We’ve never run into this before, someone placing this ugly blue tape over the logo,” he added. Inauguration workers cover up unfortunate portable toilet brand name "Don's Johns" https://t.co/IgaS5T1lt8 pic.twitter.com/oB59hsfu0G— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 13, 2017 It seems the taping itself has only drawn more attention to the portable bathrooms. A Twitter hashtag is already seeking to rebrand next week’s event the “#Urinauguration.” Don’s Johns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost Friday, but Ron Van Ruth, a crew chief for the company, told NBC Washington there will be “thousands” of port-a-potties on the national mall to deal with. Following the ceremonies on Jan. 20, it will take about a week to empty and remove them all.

