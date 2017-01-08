The Joker Reading A Trump Tweet Is Terrifying. Thanks, Mark Hamill!

If you thought Donald Trump’s tweets couldn’t sound any scarier, think again. “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill just put a twisted spin on the president-elect’s messages by reading one of them in the cackling voice of the Joker from the animated Batman series. The Trumpster quote #1#ANewJeersToast https://t.co/qZQEGU18r6— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2017 Hamill, who has voiced the diabolical villain since the early 1990s, uploaded the 30-second reading of Trump’s New Year’s Eve message to Twitter on Saturday. He labeled it “The Trumpster quote #1,” suggesting there may be more to come. Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016 The chilling clip was apparently inspired by comedy writer Matt Oswalt, who had suggested that Trump’s New Year’s Eve tweet sounded like something the Joker might say “before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham.” Just before Hamill uploaded his recording, Oswalt pitched what he called a “billion dollar” app that would play back Trump’s tweets in the Joker’s voice. Hamill readily jumped onboard. “Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than Trumputin!” he declared, using a mashup of the president-elect’s name with that of Russia’s Vladimir Putin. As soon as I figure out how to tweet soundbites, I'd LOVE to. Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than #Trumputin! #KremlinCandidate https://t.co/jjVyRzWl7v— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 7, 2017 Twitter users seemed to agree while also pointing to a similar effort by “Futurama” actor Billy West, who voices the cartoon character Zapp Brannigan. @MattOswaltVA @HamillHimself this is as close as we get right now https://t.co/6tDLjYJMP6— Steven the guy (@tweetin_deets) January 7, 2017 Brannigan, as it happens, is an egotistical and sexist senior member of the show’s interplanetary military who considers himself a hero, but is actually a brainless coward. Back in August, West recorded a series of Trump quotes in Brannigan’s voice that you can check out here. Related Stories Carrie Fisher Once Made Mark Hamill Try On Her 'Star Wars' Jumpsuit Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Walked Away From 'Batman' Mark Hamill Says Trump's Appointees Are 'Really Despicable People' Let's Go Back To The Days When Batman And Joker Battled On Surfboards

