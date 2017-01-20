The Obamas Have Left The Building, But Not Social Media

The Obamas will hand over their official @POTUS and @FLOTUS social media accounts to the next administration on Friday. So if you want to keep up with the 44th president and first lady, you’ll have to follow different accounts. According to a report the Obama administration released on their “digital transition,” the president can be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the familiar handle of @BarackObama after Jan. 20. Tweets by BarackObama Followers can keep in touch with the former first lady on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram by following @MichelleObama. On Snapchat, she will use the account, MichelleObama. Snapchat Along with the @POTUS and @FLOTUS accounts, the Obama administration will hand over a slew of digital assets on Twitter that remains with the institution, including @WhiteHouse, @VP, @PressSec, @LaCasaBlanca, @WHLive and @Cabinet. The administration will also transfer official White House-related social media accounts on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Medium, Tumblr and Flickr to the new administration. All digital content created and shared by these accounts during Obama’s presidency will be preserved with the National Archives and Records Administration. Earlier this week, President-elect Donald Trump said he would forgo using the official @POTUS accounts and continue communicating under the handle @realdonaldtrump. To learn more about how to keep in touch with Vice President Joe Biden and other top staffers, check out the administration’s plans here.