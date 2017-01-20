The White House Is A Blank Slate As It Awaits Its Next President

’Twas the night before the inauguration, when all through the White House, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. As the nation prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, members of the current administration moved out of the White House, leaving the property largely unoccupied Thursday night. The Washington Post’s David Nakamura documented what he described as a “ghostly” quiet around the house. His photos show empty picture frames along the hallways and sparsely filled offices. Just saw Marine leave station outside West Wing meaning @potus has left too. Offices empty, Obama photos off walls. pic.twitter.com/7NAKWeHdcw— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 19, 2017 This wall in West Wing used to have Obama photos until earlier today. Oval Office can be seen down hallway. pic.twitter.com/3rcwifZDLy— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 19, 2017 Empty #whitehouse press secretary's office. Awaiting new occupant pic.twitter.com/DBE4JzYeKV— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) January 19, 2017 According to CBS News, as Trump takes his oath Friday to become the next president of the United States, a massive transformation occurs at the White House as roughly 100 staffers make over the residence for the new first family. They have mere hours to complete the monumental task. New photos will be framed, new furniture will move in, clothes will be put away. Moving trucks for both families are staged nearby, and staffers work feverishly to fill one set of trucks while emptying the others. By the time the new first family returns from the Inauguration parade, the White House should feel like their home, Anita McBride, who was chief of staff to first lady Laura Bush, told the New York Daily News. Plans for making over the Oval Office and residential quarters of the White House have been underway for months, though details about the changes are sparse. Trump’s wife, Melania, will remain in New York City for the first few months after he takes office so their 10-year-old son, Barron, can finish his school year in Manhattan.