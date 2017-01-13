There Is A 50 Percent Chance That Donald Trump Will Be Impeached According To Oddsmakers

Donald Trump has not officially sworn in as President of the United States and already a lot of controversies has swept in. Beyond the accusations of misogyny and sexism, another report recently surfaced that could potentially be more damaging than anything that came from the President’s mouth. According to Buzzfeed, the report in question is what is now dubbed as the “Russian dossier.” The gist of the report is that Donald Trump has been colluding with the Russians for quite some time now and that they could have some possible recordings of Trump engaging in perverted sexual acts. This is quite a massive conspiracy type of allegation that only Hollywood could think of. However, if this is proven to be true, then this could mean a massive power struggle for the world’s most powerful nation in the months to come. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! #8Days A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:51pm PST Bookmakers are cashing in on this massive news by opening the betting lines on whether Donald Trump can hold onto office this year. According to Inverse, things are not looking up for the Donald when it comes to the odds that some bookmakers have come up with. British gaming company, Ladbrokes, have opened the betting lines with a 50 percent chance that Donald Trump does not finish his term. The end will come either by a long impeachment or with Trump getting forced to resign. The odds are continuing to rise as we speak, and things are not looking up for Donald Trump if the betting lines are prophetic. The odds have risen to 11-10 which is a clear indication that the whole world still does not believe that someone like Donald Trump will hold on to the presidency. Ladbrokes has called this group, the Donald Trump Special and they have even opened up the betting lines of whether Trump can win a re-election after his four-year term ends. Well, that does not look good either as the odds opened at 2-1, favoring that the whole Donald Trump reign ends in just four years. There is also a 5-4 bet that Donald Trump will be going to Russia before the year ends. If Republicans were smart they’d impeach Donald Trump as soon as possible https://t.co/8Jlwu3UCld pic.twitter.com/4K5R54SE6V — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 11, 2017 While this probably is not the best indicator of how the political landscape of America will be in a few years. But with big money involved in gambling, this is a pretty much telling of the feelings that a lot of people have for the Donald Trump presidency. Other bookmakers from other parts of the world have also opened betting lines and the results are more or the same as that of Ladbrokes. The bookmakers may have a good reason to favor Trump leaving office one way or another before his term ends. While Trump has faced numerous controversial moments and got away with it, he will now be facing the specter of involving himself in one of the worst possible crimes that a national figure can commit – treason. The crimes Donald Trump could be accused of like treason and is one of the best grounds for impeachment. Say what you will about Donald Trump, but the guy definitely has proven that he can brush off controversy and still come away successful. While the latest Russian controversy is probably going to be the biggest hurdle in his life, people should still expect Donald Trump to come out swinging and put up an excellent fight. If the end does come for Trump, people should expect that this going to be a long and worn out saga, and the most possible outcome is a forced resignation from Donald Trump. But as of now, the whole controversy is still in its infancy and there is still no tangible proof that the accusations are valid. The world will still await with bated breath what will happen to this real life soap opera. [Featured Image by Seth Wenig/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx