These Adorable Pets Are Supporting The Women's March

As hundreds of thousands of people turn out to call for equality in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election, some four-legged supporters came along, too. Photos from the Women’s March on Washington and some of the hundreds of sister events planned around the world show numerous furry companions, many of whom sported signs for the occasion. Mostly, they’re dogs. Here's a super supportive puppo participating in the Toronto #WomensMarch today. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/nTz3FtorBc— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) January 21, 2017 This is Bernardo! He's marching with us at #womensmarchnyc. #DissentIsPatriotic #nyclu #resist pic.twitter.com/sNrg9vxC5T— NYCLU (@NYCLU) January 21, 2017 Including celebrity dogs … Spotted John Kerry walking his cute pup down Pennsylvania avenue during DC's Women's March pic.twitter.com/AGp80Zgyj2— Taylor Hatmaker (@tayhatmaker) January 21, 2017 @JoyceCarolOates cute dog at the #SenecaFalls march #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/KfKQJ5vZR0— Catherine Michael (@ICComLib) January 21, 2017 Dogs who don’t hold back … LLUIS GENE via Getty Images A dog attending a march in Barcelona, held in solidarity of the Women’s March on Washington. A dog was even carrying a sign at the #WomensMarch on Ithaca. #twithaca pic.twitter.com/L3EbZS1XLx— Matt Weinstein (@SteinTime44) January 21, 2017 And dogs making some great puns. #womensmarch #baltimore A photo posted by Megan Rogers (@megan_bonnie) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:47am PST There were even some cat protesters, though the ones we saw were expressing their solidarity from home. Not every pet was supportive, though. You can’t win ‘em all.