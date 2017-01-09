Things You Should Know About Trump VP Mike Pence

Later this month, Donald Trump and Mike Pence will assume the offices of President and Vice President of the United States, but outside of his home state of Indiana, which he served for over a decade, most people don’t know much about Mike Pence and his political priorities. The following is information you should have about the incoming VP. Religion is very important to Mike Pence, and he is very open in saying that most of his decisions are made with his faith in mind, according to the Inquisitr. Pence has said that one of the things he would like to handle soon after taking office is to abolish the birth control mandate. Pence does not believe that employers with religious objections should have to provide employees with birth control. Pence has said he also would like to overturn bathroom choice protection amongst the transgender community. Mike Pence: ‘The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare’ https://t.co/VVNQukJGcT #tcot #trump — Right Thinker (@bbrown7008) January 9, 2017 Mike Pence also wants the bible taught as science in all schools, according to Politicus USA. Pence is armed with a petition that states that not only should the bible be taught as science, but that evolution should not be taught at all. “We the undersigned note that you spoke out on the subject of science education and presenting students with all available information. We object to the teaching of the very controversial theory of evolution as part of the K-12 science curriculum which we regard to be unnecessary.” RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR Mike Pence Confirms Trump Presidency Will Abolish… – The Inquisitr Trump VP Mike Pence Dismisses Evolution, Believes Darwin ‘Only… People Across The Country Flood Pro-Life Mike Pence With Planned… Trump Appoints Anti-Semitic Stephen Bannon To Senior Position… Mike Pence was approached with the petition because he is known as someone who is sympathetic to religious causes. The Huffington Post says that the group wants Mike Pence to personally deliver the petition to President-elect Donald Trump, and serve as their representative. “President Trump to issue an executive order imposing a nationwide indefinite moratorium on the teaching of evolution in public schools.” While Pence has in the past suggested that both evolution and creationism should be taught side by side in public schools, those who have presented Pence with the petition are only interested in the science taught in the bible. @GovPenceIN @mike_pence pic.twitter.com/Z0GnDza9Fu — Edward Duarte (@atxed1) January 9, 2017 While Donald Trump has no voting record to study, Mike Pence does, and Indiana, led by Pence, has some of the most strict abortion laws in the country, says the New Orleans Times-Picayune. As a result, Planned Parenthood is gearing up for a fight, and a threat to their funding. Pence and his supporters have said that defunding Planned Parenthood is “one of the first orders on the agenda. Erica Sackin, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood says they have never had to gear up for such a challenge. “Obviously we are doing everything we can through advocacy and everything else to make sure we can continue to serve patients. But at the end of the day, this is a fight of a scale that we haven’t seen before and we need to be realistic about how much is at stake.” Donald Trump has said that he will only appoint Supreme Court judges that oppose Roe v Wade, Representative Trent Franks from Arizona says that it’s about time that Americans can stop being forced to pay for abortions that they don’t believe in, via Planned Parenthood. “It is time that taxpayers are taken off the hook for supporting an organization that supports the killing of innocent children.” Vice President Mike Pence Wants the Bible Taught In Science Classes https://t.co/f2jlEHkeEh — Eric Roberts (@BigE8909) January 9, 2017 Pence has also been clear that it is at the top of the list to eliminate Obamacare, says AOL News. Recently, after a meeting with Republican congressional leaders, Mike Pence made a statement about shutting down Obamacare. “The first order of business is to keep our promise to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the kind of healthcare reform that will lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government.” Pence explained that Republican leaders have “plenty of ideas” about what will take the place of Obamacare, but did not elaborate. What do you think that Pence will push for first after he gets into office? [Featured Image by Chip Somodevillia/Getty Images]

