This National Park Is Defying Donald Trump With Climate Change Facts

The National Parks system has another rogue tweeter, and they’re not afraid to get real about climate change. The official Twitter account of Badlands National Park in South Dakota fired off a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon listing facts about the planet’s rising carbon dioxide levels, just one day after sources inside the Environmental Protection Agency revealed employees had been instructed to freeze all its grants and halt any social media posts or external press releases. "The pre-industrial concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 280 parts per million (ppm). As of December 2016, 404.93 ppm."— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017 Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017 Flipside of the atmosphere; ocean acidity has increased 30% since the Industrial Revolution. "Ocean Acidification" #climate #carboncycle— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017 The bold move comes days after the Department of the Interior temporarily suspended all activity on its Twitter accounts after one of its agencies, the National Park Service, retweeted images comparing the crowds at Donald Trump’s inauguration to those of Barack Obama’s in 2009 and reposted a tweet saying the civil rights, climate change and health care pages had been scrubbed from the White House website.