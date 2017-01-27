Trump Acts To Sabotage Obamacare Enrollment, Days Before Deadline

President Donald Trump isn’t waiting for Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He’s trying to undermine it right now. Politico’s Paul Demko reported on Thursday evening that the Department of Health and Human Services has halted all outreach efforts, including television advertising and direct email designed to encourage people to enroll in Obamacare plans. The Obama administration had already paid for the advertising. An HHS spokesperson told Demko that the Trump administration had decided to cancel the final installment, worth about $5 million, in order “to look for efficiencies where they exist.” The timing is critical. The open enrollment period for 2017 ends next week, on Jan. 31, and traditionally, signups have surged in the final days before the deadline. Those late signups don’t merely boost the program’s enrollment numbers. They also help insurers to hold down premiums. That’s because insurance depends on premiums from healthy people to underwrite the medical bills of the small minority with serious health problems. And people in relatively good health are precisely the types to postpone enrolling until the very last minute. The news comes just hours after Trump addressed fellow Republicans in Philadelphia, and repeated an argument he and other GOP leaders have made many times: that the Affordable Care is collapsing because insurers, unable to attract a balanced risk pool, have been losing money, raising prices, and in some cases pulling out of markets altogether. Reality is actually quite different. Although insurers in many states have struggled, markets in other states are stable. Recent news suggests that this year’s steep price increases for some may be a one-time correction. Meanwhile, the number of Americans without health insurance has plummeted to a historic low and, this year, enrollment has actually been running slightly ahead of last year’s pace. At least, it had been running ahead ― until now. Kevin Counihan, who was chief executive officer for HealthCare.gov and before that managed the state exchange in Connecticut, warned that halting outreach now could undermine the program in the future. “The Trump administration’s outrageous decision tonight to sabotage open enrollment will mean coverage could cost more next year and insurers could drop out of the marketplace,” Counihan said. “Having health insurance is still law of the land,” Counihan said. “If the president and Republicans in Congress want to change that, they should come up with a plan and show it to the American people, rather than depriving Americans of the chance to sign up for coverage and financial assistance they remain eligible for.” Efforts to reach HHS communications staff after business hours on Thursday were not successful.