Trump Administration Absolutely Outraged Someone Would Try To Delegitimize A President

In its short time in office, the new administration has consistently complained that people keep trying to undermine and delegitimize President Donald Trump. “There is this constant theme to undercut the enormous support that he has. The default narrative is always negative. And it’s demoralizing,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday, just three days after Trump was inaugurated. “There’s an obsession by the media to delegitimize this president, and we are not going to sit around and let it happen,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday. “We are going to fight back tooth and nail every day, and twice on Sunday.” Spicer and Priebus work for a man who spent years trying to delegitimize and undercut President Barack Obama, pushing the conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the United States and therefore wasn’t even constitutionally eligible to be president. Watch the video above for the new administration’s complaints and Trump’s own efforts to undermine Obama. Here’s just a few examples of Trump’s birtherism over the years: Made in America? @BarackObama called his 'birthplace' Hawaii "here in Asia." http://t.co/dQka2PIr— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2011 An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012 Why do the Republicans keep apologizing on the so called "birther" issue? No more apologies–take the offensive!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2012 "@futureicon: @pinksugar61 Obama also fabricated his own birth certificate after being pressured to produce one by @realDonaldTrump"— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2014 The Trump team was especially outraged when civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) said he did not believe Trump was legitimately elected, based on intelligence reports that the Russian government had interfered in the presidential campaign to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton. In a Jan. 15 interview, Priebus denied that Republicans ever did anything similar to undercut Obama. “You didn’t have Republicans questioning whether or not Obama legitimately beat John McCain in 2008,” Priebus said, ignoring the birther issue. He even called on Obama to “step up” and speak out in defense of Trump. Want more updates from Amanda Terkel? Sign up for her newsletter, Piping Hot Truth, here. Sign up for the HuffPost Must Reads newsletter. Each Sunday, we will bring you the best original reporting, longform writing and breaking news from The Huffington Post and around the web, plus behind-the-scenes looks at how it’s all made. Click here to sign up!