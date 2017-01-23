Trump Appears To Blow A Kiss At FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump appeared to blow a kiss at FBI Director James Comey during a White House event on Sunday. Trump met with members of law enforcement in the White House Blue Room to thank them for providing protection during the inauguration. “He’s become more famous than me,” Trump said as he called to Comey and shook his hand. Trump also gave the embattled FBI director a couple of pats on the back. NBC News Less than two weeks before the election, Comey sent a letter to lawmakers saying the FBI was reviewing emails that “appear to be pertinent to the investigation” into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Then, just days before voters headed to the polls, Comey cleared her ― but many Democrats believe the move helped cost Clinton the election. “Had he not written that letter a week or so before the election, she would have won,” former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) told CNN last month. “We would have picked up at least two more Senate seats.” Others blame the loss on a poor strategy where Clinton didn’t focus enough on key states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.