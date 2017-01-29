Trump Continues Assault On Media, Calls New York Times 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump continued his “war” on the media Saturday by attacking The New York Times and The Washington Post in a series of typo-ridden tweets. Trump, who has repeatedly lashed out at the Times in the past, accused the newspaper of being “fake news” and “dishonest.” The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017 Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017 …dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017 Trump insisted that both outlets produce “false and angry” stories about him, claiming that the Times had issued an apology to its readers for its coverage of the president. This did not happen. The Times did publish a note to readers in November written by publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and executive editor Dean Baquet, who speculated that Trump’s “sheer unconventionality” had led the paper to “underestimate his support among American voters.” But this was not an apology or a retraction of any of the Times’ Trump-related coverage. The Times’ public relations team on Saturday fired back at the president’s claim that the outlet’s readers are “dwindling,” tweeting that its audience numbers are actually at an “all-time” high. The Times, which has won more Pulitzer Prizes than any other news organization in history, told CNBC in November that it added nearly 132,000 paid subscriptions in the three days following the election. .@realDonaldTrump Fact check: @nytimes subscribers & audience at all-time highs. Supporting independent journalism matters. pic.twitter.com/yzh90y6ih0— NYTCo Communications (@NYTimesComm) January 28, 2017 Saturday’s tweets are just the latest salvo in what Trump called his “running war with the media” on Monday while speaking at the CIA headquarters. Stephen Bannon, chief White House strategist and executive chairman of the controversial right-wing news site Breitbart, mirrored Trump’s aggressive stance against the media in an interview with the Times this week. “The media here is the opposition party,” Mr. Bannon told the Times on Wednesday. “The media should… keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.” How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get breaking updates on Trump’s presidency by messaging us here.