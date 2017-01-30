Trump-Era Political Violence Begins As Liberal Activists Are Beaten, Hospitalized

NEW YORK ― Two progressive activists were hospitalized overnight Sunday after they were beaten at an event featuring conservative provocateur James O’Keefe. Neither fought back or otherwise engaged in violence, according to Pete Callahan, a third activist at the event who captured some of it on video, screenshots of which are below. Ryan Clayton, one of those injured, said he was choked, kicked in the head and thrown down a flight of wooden stairs. Clayton runs the group Americans Take Action, which recently took part in a counter-sting against O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. The other injured activist, Jason Carter, said in a statement he was beaten and kicked, and his phone and camera were stolen. Both were released from the hospital Monday. Pete Callahan Ryan Clayton said he was thrown down the steps and kicked in the head. The melee broke out at a “Friends of Abe” event that featured O’Keefe at Eamonn’s Bar and Grill in midtown Manhattan. Attendees were invited to share stories about their activism. Some in the crowd, however, were progressive opponents. Clayton was handed the microphone and began speaking. When attendees realized what was happening, Clayton said a man grabbed him from behind. Clayton told HuffPost the assailant put his larynx in the nook of his elbow and began twisting his head sideways. “I felt a pop-pop-pop-pop-pop, and then there was nothing left to pop,” Clayton said. “There was a moment I thought, ‘Oh God, this is how I die.’ Last night was the most terrifying night of my life.” Carter, who was in the crowd, was identified as a liberal infiltrator and also was attacked. Clayton said that as he was dragged through the bar, the crowd cheered his assailants and O’Keefe called out his name. Pete Callahan Ryan Clayton with a man’s arm around his neck. “They dragged me to the top of the stairs and I’m thinking, ‘Oh boy, we’re going here,’” Clayton said. He tumbled down the stairs, but a man standing about halfway down helped break the fall. Clayton said someone kicked him in the head. By then, the light from a video camera was illuminating the scene, and Clayton shouted to his attackers that they were being filmed, which he believes ended the beating. He said he ran out the front door of the bar. Police made no arrests and a spokesman said the injured men were not assaulted at the location of the O’Keefe party. The spokesman said police were called to settle a harassment complaint, not for an assault. “We have no information on somebody being thrown down the stairs,” Sgt. Lee Jones said. “That would be assault.” Pete Callahan Ryan Clayton at the hospital. A bar manager told HuffPost the police arrived quickly. O’Keefe, known for undercover sting videos, declined to comment on the fracas. He told HuffPost he’d soon release videos of Clayton at Sunday’s event and others. Pete Callahan Ryan Clayton being dragged. Clayton said his back and neck remain sore. “I feel like a stood face to face with fascism last night in a bar in Manhattan,” he said. “The brown shirts are here.” Pete Callahan Ryan Clayton being dragged with someone’s arm under his neck. Sign up here to get Ryan Grim’s newsletter, Bad News, in your inbox.