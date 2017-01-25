Trump May Have Shut Down National Park Climate Tweets, But The Internet Won’t Let It Die

After National Park Service Twitter accounts were on double-secret probation and employees inside the Environmental Protection Agency were told to halt social media activity, the internet apparently decided it needed a new source for shareable news about the planet. Enter the Alternative National Park Service Twitter feed. The account description calls @AltNatParkSer the “Unofficial ‘Resistance’ team of U.S. National Park Service.” (It also notes that it is not taxpayer subsidized.) The feed has amassed over 450,000 followers with a steady stream of tweets about climate change, science and the environment. For example: Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS.

You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time!— AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017 No matter our politics: Dems, Reps, Indy, Martian, we all want the best for our parks & that starts with understanding the Earth— AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017 We're fighting for our right to live, to exist.

To have peer-reviewed science be published by our institutions. #climate #ResistTrump— AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017 As several publications have pointed out, it’s unclear exactly who is running the account. One tweet from the account said “several active NPS rangers and friends” are administrators on it, but HuffPost has been unable to confirm that. The account has also been an outspoken supporter of the Badlands National Park Twitter account, which defied a Trump directive by sharing several tweets about climate change that have since been deleted. If you value peer-reviewed fact-based science, #IstandwithBadlands— AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 24, 2017 Keep fighting the good fight, Alternative National Park Service Twitter, whoever you are!

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx