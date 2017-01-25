Trump To Sign Executive Order Enabling Construction Of Border Wall

President Donald Trump is slated to sign an executive order allowing for the construction of a wall along the border between the United States and Mexico, according to The New York Times, The Washington Post and CBS. The New York Times reported Trump will sign the order during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. In a vague tweet posted Tuesday night, Trump hinted he would take his first action to enable the construction of a wall. Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017 The Huffington Post has not read the language of the reported executive order and cannot independently verify its contents. Trump, whose plans to kick out immigrants would require cooperation from Mexico, is scheduled to meet with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray this week, and meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Tuesday. Nieto has rejected Trump’s claims that Mexico will pay for a border wall. “It is evident that we have differences with the new United States government on some issues, such as a wall that Mexico absolutely will not pay for,” Peña Nieto said earlier this month. “At no time will we accept anything that goes against our dignity as a country and our dignity as Mexicans … basic principles such as sovereignty, the national interest and the protection of our citizens are non-negotiable.” Trump will meet Wednesday with so-called angel moms, parents of children who were killed by undocumented immigrants, The Washington Post reported. Anti-immigrant rhetoric was a staple of Trump’s presidential campaign. He received backlash after suggesting Mexican immigrants are criminals and rapists, and in December 2015, he called for a complete ban on Muslims entering the United States. Trump is also preparing to issue an executive order restricting refugee admissions to the U.S. and denying visas to individuals from countries his administration deems high-risk. How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get breaking updates on Trump’s presidency by messaging us here.