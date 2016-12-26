Trump's Communication Manager Steps Down After Female Staffer Hints At Sex Scandal

Donald Trump named top aide Jason Miller as communications director for his new administration on December 22. However, not all of Trump’s aides and advisors were happy about the selection with one female Trump staffer seeming to hint at a “John Edwards”-style sex scandal involving Miller. Shortly after the salacious tweets by the female staffer, Miller would announce that he was walking away from the position to spend more time with his family. The Daily Beast notes that President-Elect Donald Trump had appointed trusted aide Jason Miller to the position of communications director for the White House. Miller has been close to Trump throughout the campaign and had reported worked hard to secure a place in the new administration. However, just two days after Trump would announce the appointment, Miller would step away from the job citing the need to spend more time with his family. Donald Trump announced Jason Miller as White House communications director. (Image by Andrew Harnik /AP Images) The announcement was abrupt with Miller noting that he had recently spent the week with his pregnant wife and daughter which made him realize that they needed to be his top priority. He claimed that he had not spent a significant amount of time with his family since March of 2015 and that he needed more time at home. Miller made the public announcement but refused to go into further detail. “After spending this week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now and this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House Communications Director. My wife and I are also excited about the arrival of our second daughter in January, and I need to put them in front of my career.” While the announcement was unexpected given how close Miller was to the Trump campaign, some have pointed to a potential “John Edwards”-style sex scandal as the real reason behind Miller’s sudden change of heart. Just 24 hours before Miller announced he would not take on the White House role, a female Trump advisor A.J. Delgado hinted at a potential scandal on her official Twitter account, which she has since deleted. Jason Miller is being accused of a “John Edwards” style sex scandal. (Image by Evan Vucci/ AP Images) According to the Daily Mail, Delgado made her first tweet about Miller calling him a “baby daddy” followed shortly by tweets noting that Miller needed to resign “yesterday” and that he was bound for a John Edwards style scandal. “Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being name WH Comms Director!” Delgado called out Miller in the series of tweets noting the nominated Communication Director was putting on “a brave face” while continuing to “tweet about nonsense to distract.” This isn’t the first time this election season that Miller and Delgado have been at the center of controversy. Earlier this year, the day before the presidential debate, Miller and Delgado were revealed to have went to a Las Vegas strip club together. Jason Miller has resigned as Trump’s White House communications director. (Image by Carolyn Kaster/ AP Images) The pair were reportedly at the Sapphire Las Vegas strip club with deputy communications director Jessica Ditto. The strip club is boasted by owners as having 70,000 square feet of topless entertainment along with fine cocktails. It is unclear why Delgado would call out Miller in her strange tweets, but after the tweets gained media attention, Delgado quickly deleted her Twitter account. Neither Delgado or Miller have responded directly to the sex scandal allegations. Before the Twitter account was deleted, it seems that Delgado had done enough damage with her final tweet noting that “Jason Miller needed to resign… yesterday.” What do you think about the sex scandal rumors regarding Jason Miller? Do you think Trump avoided a potential scandal? [Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]

