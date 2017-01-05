Tucker Carlson To Take Over Megyn Kelly's Time Slot On Fox News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson will take over Megyn Kelly’s 9 p.m. time slot, the network announced Thursday. Carlson, a veteran conservative journalist and commentator, joined Fox News in 2009 as a contributor after previously hosting shows on MSNBC and CNN. He launched news and opinion site The Daily Caller the following year, and in 2013, stepped up to co-host the weekend edition of “Fox & Friends.” Since Kelly, widely seen as the future of Fox News, announced Tuesday she was leaving Fox News for NBC News, there’s been speculation that the network would want another woman hosting the coveted 9 p.m. slot between ratings leader Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity. Also, Carlson had only been in the 7 p.m. slot, vacated by Greta Van Susteren, since November. It’s a rapid rise for Carlson, though he has quickly succeeded in producing strong ratings, sparking debate and generating viral moments ― metrics prized by cable news executives. In just over a month, he got New York Times public editor Liz Spayd to agree with him that some of the paper’s political reporters’ tweets had crossed a line and sparred with Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald and Teen Vogue’s Lauren Duca. She called Carlson a “partisan hack,” while he dismissively suggested she write about fashion instead of politics. The Drudge Report first reported the news, which was confirmed soon after in a press release. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

