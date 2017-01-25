Watch Kellyanne Conway Do Standup Comedy In The 90s

She kept her day job. In 1998 Kellyanne Conway tried standup comedy at D.C.’s Funniest Celebrity charity event ― “tried” being the operative word. Conway is currently the counselor for President Donald Trump but back then she was Kellyanne Fitzpatrick with her own polling firm and sense of comic timing in this recently unearthed clip. But her shtick did pick up when she donned a feather boa … and sang about the tribulations of being a “pundette.” “I don’t know nothin’ about that but they’ll still invite me to chat, as long as I’m blonde and not too fat.” Watch the full performance above.