President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address to the nation Tuesday night at Chicago’s McCormick Place. It will be his last major speech before he leaves office on Jan. 20 after eight years in the White House. Many past and present Obama staffers were expected to attend his remarks, along with First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. Watch his speech above starting at 9 p.m. ET.

