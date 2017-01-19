Watch The DNC Debate Live

The major candidates vying to head up the Democratic National Committee and shape the Democratic Party’s future will face off at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday in a debate at George Washington University moderated by Huffington Post Editor in Chief Lydia Polgreen and Washington Bureau Chief Ryan Grim. Watch live above, and read everything you need to know about the race here, including HuffPost’s interviews with the two top contenders, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and Labor Secretary Tom Perez. We’ve created petitions below for each of the declared candidates; sign one if you’re a supporter of a particular candidate. We’ll announce the total level of support for each person at the beginning of the debate and again at the end. (You can click through to each to see the current level of support.) Sally Boynton Brown Ray Buckley Pete Buttigieg Keith Ellison Jehmu Greene Jaime Harrison Tom Perez