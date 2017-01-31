White House Announces Obama's Order On LGBTQ Rights Stays Intact — President Donald Trump ‘Is Determined To Protect The Rights Of All Americans’

The LGBTQ community was ready to fight for their rights as American citizens when rumors started to swirl that President Donald Trump was preparing an executive order that would allow LGBTQ discrimination, Inquisitr previously reported. LGBTQ pride flag [Image by miroslav110/ShutterStock] Per NPR, the LGBTQ community can rest easy knowing their rights are safe after the White House announced Obama’s executive order protecting the LGBTQ community would stay intact. NPR speculated the White House made the announcement to alleviate concerns President Donald Trump may end the recently adopted protections granted to the LGBTQ community during Obama’s presidency. Trump vows to continue LGBT workplace rights protection https://t.co/IwQ0J1Zt2l — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 31, 2017 The White House made the announcement while giving a short statement early on Tuesday. In the statement, the White house confirmed President Donald Trump, “is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community.” The White House announcing Obama’s executive order on LGBTQ rights staying intact came after some media outlets started to speculate President Donald Trump was planning a new order to undo the previous one. When President Obama’s 2014 executive order was signed, it was applied to roughly 28 million workers – protecting the rights of roughly a fifth of the workforce in the United States. The White House went on to say the following regarding President Donald Trump and the executive order protecting LGBTQ rights during today’s statement. “The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.” For those who have been following Donald Trump closely, his plan for his first 100 days in office did not include taking any actions to strip the LGBTQ community of their rights or protections. Trump, however, did list his first priority as the new President of the United States as canceling “every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama.” This resulted in some media outlets speculating whether or not Trump considered the executive order protecting LGBTQ rights to be an unconstitutional executive action. This, in turn, caused the LGBTQ community to prepare to fight – if necessary – to protect their rights Obama had been granted. It also didn’t take long for many to take to social media platforms to express how they felt about the possibility that President Donald Trump would undo the rights Obama had recently granted to the LGBTQ community. #ReasonsToProtest bc Trump is going to sign an anti LGBT EO and we need to band together. Love is love ❤️ Like/RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/hOODVYbc2C — Kait ???? (@itzzkait) January 30, 2017 Rumours that #Trump ‘s next Executive Order will roll back hard-won #LGBT rights. Shout. Scream. DEMAND that your rights are protected. pic.twitter.com/6zdkKFde8G — Daniel Jones (@danieldjones) January 30, 2017 Some even acknowledged the fact that it was nothing more than a rumor, but still found it to be disgusting. The fact that there is even a rumored LGBT EO that allows discrimination against the LGBTQ community is disgusting. Disgusting. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 30, 2017 Some even used it as an opportunity to point out the fact that – those who knew Mike Pence well – were not surprised to hear this as Pence has always been against LGBTQ rights. FIRST OF ALL, you don’t pick Mike Pence as your running mate and then boast and brag about your alleged support of the LGBTQ community — Jon Adams (@prasejeebus) January 31, 2017 Don’t worry #GaysforTrump. I’m sure Trump’s LGBT EO doesn’t prove he’s a homophobic douche. Picking Pence to be his VP proved that. — Janet Morris (@janersm) January 30, 2017 How did some gay people vote for Trump knowing that he’s homophobic and that Pence supports conversion therapy??? #GaysForTrump — Lina ????️‍???? (@okalrightlina) January 31, 2017 As those who followed Trump’s election campaign recalls, the POTUS rarely focused on gay rights or restrictions while he was campaigning. Donald Trump is not revoking gay rights [Image by Evan El-Amin/ShutterStock] While the White House announcing the executive order protecting the rights of the LGBTQ rights will stay intact is good news, civil rights activities are still worried the POTUS is going to appoint a Supreme Court justice who is not supportive of gay rights. At 8 p.m. EST, President Donald Trump is schedule to name who he wants to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. After Trump was elected as POTUS, many civil rights activities on both sides of the LGBTQ rights issue were curious as to how his administration would handle legal claims regarding “religious liberty”. Religious liberty being a phrase commonly used by those who are against the executive order protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination. San Francisco City Hall celebrating gay pride [Image by Michael Warwick/ShutterStock] Did you believe the rumors that were circulating claiming the POTUS may revoke LGBTQ rights? Are you relieved to hear the White House has confirmed the rights of the LGBTQ community will stay intact? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section down below. [Featured Image by Rena Schild/ShutterStock]