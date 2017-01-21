White House Press Secretary Rips Reporters In First Briefing Room Appearance

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used his first appearance in the White House briefing room to unequivocally rebuke the press and accuse reporters of misreporting the size of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Spicer claimed that photos of the inaugural crowd on the National Mall did not accurately reflect the number of people who attended the event. However, photos of Trump’s inauguration showed that the crowd was significantly smaller than it was at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Spicer also criticized a report from White House reporters saying Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office. The report was later corrected.