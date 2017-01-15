Who Are The Lawmakers Boycotting Donald Trump's Inauguration And What Are Their Reasons?

In just a few days, President-elect Donald Trump will officially be the president of the United States of America. A lot of Trump supporters are very enthusiastic about the inauguration, however, many lawmakers, all of which are Democrats, are not so happy about it. A growing number of these lawmakers have expressed their plans to boycott the inauguration of Donald Trump. The boycott followed after a Donald Trump took to twitter to fire back against Democrat Rep. John Lewis after he said that he does not see Donald Trump as a “legitimate President.” Based on the report by Times, here is a list of the lawmakers that will ditch the inauguration of Donald Trump and the reason they cited for not going. Georgia Rep. John Lewis As the doors to the @NMAAHC open, it is my hope that each and every person who visits this beautiful museum will walk away deeply inspired. The @NMAAHC is more than a building. It is a dream come true. #APeoplesJourney #GoodTrouble A photo posted by John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) on Sep 25, 2016 at 9:14am PDT In a recent interview with Meet the Press, Rep. John Lewis mentioned that he does not see Donald Trump as a legitimate President due to the issue of the Russian interference. He also said that he will not go to the inauguration and it will be the first one he’ll miss since he has been Congress. New York Rep. Yvette Clark Rep. Yvette Clarke tweeted that she will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. She mentioned that the moment he insulted Rep. John Lewis he has insulted America. New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez In a recent tweet, Rep. Nydia Velasquez said that due to the tone of Donald Trump’s campaign, she will not be attending the inauguration. She further said that Rep. John Lewis is a national hero and that she stands with him. New York Rep. Jose Serrano Rep. Jose Serrano also took to Twitter to announce that he will not the inauguration. His reason being is that he cannot celebrate the inauguration of someone who has not regard for his constituent. California Rep. Mark Takano Writing holiday cards is just one small way to say ‘thank you’ for the big sacrifices our brave military men and women make to keep us safe. Thank you to the American Red Cross for including me in your Holiday Mail for Heroes card signing event today. A photo posted by @repmarktakano on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:01pm PST The California representative mentioned that he stands by Rep. John Lewis and that he will not be attending the inauguration. California Rep. Ted Lieu Rep. Ted Lieu wrote a lengthy statement on why he would not be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration. He cited. “Trump–who lost the popular vote–has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.” My statement on why I am not attending the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. I stand with John Lewis. https://t.co/06vGpgBvtO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 14, 2017 California Rep. Barbara Lee She released a statement mentioning that she will not be honoring a racist, sexist, xenophobic, and bigoted President. She added in her statement. “Trump–who lost the popular vote–has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.” California Rep. Jared Huffman He mentioned that instead of going to the inauguration of Donald Trump, he will rather spend time in California and make a positive difference in the country. California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier He tweeted that he will not be attending the inauguration due to his deep personal conviction. He has not mentioned any other reason. Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez Rep. Luis Gutierrez said that he won’t be going to the inauguration. He reasoned that he is just cannot bring himself to justify morally and intellectually the power that America has placed on Donald Trump’s hands. Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay A spokesman of Rep. William Lacy Clay said that instead of attending Donald Trump’s inauguration, he will be back in St. Louis speaking to school kids. Michigan Rep. John Conyers It has been confirmed by a spokesman of Rep. John Conyers that he would not be attending the inauguration. Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017 She wrote a statement which she posted on Twitter. She mentioned she had hoped that Donald Trump will use the transition period to fulfill his promise to be a president for all America but she feels like he did not. Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva CNN reported that Rep. Raul Grijalva will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump. He said it is an act of personal defiance at the disrespect shown to millions of Americans. Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer Rep. Earl Blumenauer that he will be talking with his fellow Oregonians and discuss their priorities, answer their questions and prepare for the coming assaults on their values and programs. Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader He said that he is not a big fan of Donald Trump and he has never been impressed by him. He said in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting that he won’t be attending the inauguration and that he respectfully declined to freeze his a** out there. [Featured Image by: Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

