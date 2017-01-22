Women's March Boston: 175,000 Attendees Crowd Boston Common

The Women’s March already had record numbers across the country. It had some of the biggest turnouts in Los Angeles and on Washington. Both women and men also flocked to Boston Common to protest President Donald Trump’s agenda. Crowds were very much united in Boston, as they were across the globe, reports CBS News. Police predicted that 100,000 attendees would take to Boston Common for the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21. However, as many as 175,000 attendees showed up to protest for their rights and the rights of others in a Trump presidency. According to Patch, over 75 buses from different states and countries showed to drop off attendees. In addition, a group of boarding school students from St. George’s School in Newport, Rhode Island joined and took pictures by the Common gates. The Women’s March in Boston brought a bigger crowd than anticipated. [Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images] Congress Joseph Kennedy III was also in attendance. According to Patch, he expressed disappointment in Trump’s Inauguration speech. “It’s important that the President of the United States govern to all Americans,” he said in a previous interview. State, local, and federal elected officials also showed their support in Boston Common for the protestors, including Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston City Councilors Wu, Campbell, and Pressley, and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh. He urged his fellow Bostonians to channel their strong feelings into political action. “Take this fight from Boston Common to the mall in Washington,” he told the roaring crowd. The Women’s March wasn’t just for women. Even men and families gathered at the event. [Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images] It wasn’t just Democrats who turned out for the Women’s Marches across the nation. There was solidarity among countries like France, Australia, and England joining in, along with Republicans and religious organizations gathering to show their support. Over in Boston, Elizabeth Warren got the crowd fired up. “Yesterday, Donald Trump was sworn in as president. That sight is now burned into my eyes forever,” she told the crowd. “And I hope the same is true for you – because we will not forget. We do not want to forget. We will use that vision to make sure that we fight harder, we fight tougher, and we fight more passionately than ever – not just for the people whom Donald Trump supports, but for all of America.” “We can whimper, we can whine, or we can fight back. Me? I’m here to fight back,” Warren continued. “We come her to stand shoulder to shoulder to make clear: We are here, we will not be silent, we will not play dead, we will fight for what we believe in.” “This is what love trumping hate looks like.” – #BosWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Bj84bl833f — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) January 21, 2017 The Boston march was just one of the many dozens that were held across the world on Saturday to protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. What started out as a Women’s March on Washington, quickly trickled into other of the nation’s cities and worldwide. Those protests were referred to as sister marches. “We’re here today because of the power of women – the power of women to come up with good ideas, like this rally,” Warren said. “The power of women to organize, like this really. And the power of women to make sure that as our country enters a new political era that the voices of the people will be heard.” Like many other speakers in D.C. and across the nation that day, Warren stressed the importance of tolerance and equality for all. “We believe that sexism, racism, homophobia, and bigotry have no place in this country. Black lives matter; diversity makes our country stronger. We believe that equal means equal and that’s true in the workplace, it’s true in marriage, it’s true every place.” Warren also stated that Trump and his Republican candidate will only “make America worse.” She addressed the President’s promise to take health care away from millions of Americans and tear immigrant families apart through deportation. The crowd in Boston demanded not just for women’s rights, but for LGBT rights, immigrant rights, religious rights, rights for people with disabilities, affordable access to healthcare, among other things. The Women’s March in Boston ended by Saturday evening, but Sarah McCarthy, executive director of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus says this is just the beginning and there is more work that needs to be done. “Monday we have to get to work, we have to roll up our sleeves, and we have to get more women elected to office,” she told a CBS Boston affiliate. Demonstrators gathered on Boston Common for the Women’s March. [Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images] Overall, it was a peaceful protest in Boston Common. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans commended the crowd for their behavior during the event. “I’d like to thank all those protesting today in Boston for their peaceful, respectful and responsible behavior,” Evans said. MBTA stations throughout the region saw massive crowds head into Boston for the Women’s March. The MBTA added extra service at some stations to help the flow of the crowds. The MBTA called it one of the busiest days in a long time, reports NBC Boston. July 4 and New Year’s Eve are among some of the busiest days of the year, but Saturday’s event produced record numbers. The Women’s March may be the first, but it’s certainly not the last. Demonstrators and Democrats will continue to protest against Trump and his policies for a long time. [Featured image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images]