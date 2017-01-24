Women's March Organizer Targeted By Vicious Islamophobic Attacks Online

Since Saturday’s historic Women’s March on Washington, right-wing and anti-Muslim sites have launched a vicious attack on a Muslim organizer of the protest, baselessly accusing her of supporting terrorism. “I need extra prayers sisters and brothers,” Linda Sarsour, a prominent Muslim American activist and co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington, wrote in a Facebook post Monday. In the days since the Washington protest ― where Sarsour delivered a powerful five-minute speech to a crowd of half a million people ― The Daily Caller, FrontPageMag, The American Thinker and The Gateway Pundit, plus a slew of anti-Muslim hate sites, published disparaging articles about Sarsour. Theo Wargo via Getty Images “The opposition cannot fathom to see a Palestinian Muslim American woman that resonates with the masses,” Sarsour wrote of the articles. “Someone whose track record is clear and has always stood up for the most marginalized. “They have a coordinated attack campaign against me and it’s vicious and ugly. It’s not the first time, but it’s definitely more intense ― the fact that my children see it is what is bothering me the most. On Monday, the disreputable site The Gateway Pundit, which claims to have received White House press credentials from the Trump administration, published a 2015 picture of Sarsour holding up her index finger. In the Gateway Pundit’s head-scratching estimation, this photo somehow showed Sarsour “flashing the ISIS sign.” ISIS are a cancer of this earth. They need to be deleted. Doesn't excuse Bashar or his regime. https://t.co/D1J9J0w616— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 23, 2015 A tweet from Sarsour. Obviously an ISIS supporter. Other sites deployed classic Islamophobic tactics in trying to discredit Sarsour, claiming she is connected to terrorist groups, that she supports the spread of Sharia in the U.S. and by equating her criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism. Sarsour, a Palestinian-American, is the director of the Arab American Association of New York, a member of the police reform group the Justice League, and the 2012 recipient of a Champion of Change award from President Barack Obama. She was a vocal supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a Jewish senator from Vermont. “It’s a shame that the alt-right would spend their time putting out falsehood and discrediting a proven effective activist and leader,” Sarsour told The Huffington Post in a statement Monday. “I am still unapologetically Muslim American and proud. “I am grateful for the outpouring of support and still committed to fighting for justice for all communities and against fascism.” After being relentlessly trolled on Twitter since the Washington march, Sarsour said her “Twitter mentions are now overpowered by love from celebrities, high-profile activists, faith leaders, and ordinary people.” “It’s remarkable.” Thousands of people used the hashtag #IMarchWithLinda on Monday to show support for Sarsour, including the official Women’s March Twitter account: We stand proudly with our co-chair, @lsarsour. #IMarchWithLinda pic.twitter.com/Vvo6AW2fMO— Women's March (@womensmarch) January 23, 2017 Fellow Muslims came to her defense: When, like @lsarsour, what you do counts & you stand courageously for the oppressed, cowards attack you. #IMarchWithLinda— Dalia Mogahed (@DMogahed) January 23, 2017 Soo trolls & haters hitting hard on our sister @lsarsour

Let them know WE NOT HAVING NO SHENANIGANS

keep your paws off

Right wing bigots feel empowered w/ the new administration in place & are coordinating to try and take down Muslim leaders. #IMarchWithLinda— Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) January 23, 2017 As did celebrities: .@lsarsour: a strong voice advocating for women's rights & understanding what Muslim women face. Haters will not divide us. #IMarchWithLinda— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) January 23, 2017 .@lsarsour is one of my heroes and deserves admiration, not trolling. Step off haters. You're outta your league. #IMarchWithLinda— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 23, 2017 #IMarchWithLinda because she is an inspiration for the kind of leadership this country needs. Compassionate, selfless, loving and inclusive. pic.twitter.com/dqTmu8v66Y— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 23, 2017 And members of other faiths: If you come for @lsarsour you come for us all. #IMarchWithLinda— Rev. Osagyefo Sekou (@RevSekou) January 23, 2017 Hell no you will not attack @lsarsour with your islamaphobic rhetoric. This Jewish female was proud and inspired to #IMarchWithLinda— Alana Eichner (@AlanaEichner) January 23, 2017 #IMarchWithLinda b/c she shows up for me + my Jewish community just as fiercely as she does for her own. @lsarsour is my sister + #WhyIMarch— Sophieeg (@EgSophie) January 23, 2017 Thank you @lsarsour for inspired leadership and inclusive vision. #IMarchWithLinda because when hate targets LGBT, she marches with us!— Paul B. Raushenbush (@raushenbush) January 23, 2017 During her speech Saturday, Sarsour told the crowd to keep their voices loud for "black women, for native women, for undocumented women, for our LGBTQIA communities, for people with disabilities. "You can count on me, your Palestinian Muslim sister, to keep her voice loud, keep her feet on the streets, keep my head held high, because I am not afraid," Sarsour said. "Sisters and brothers, fear is a choice."