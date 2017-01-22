Women's March Was Second-Busiest Day In History Of Washington, D.C., Metro

WASHINGTON ― The Washington, D.C., metro system saw its second-busiest day ever Saturday when hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the Women’s March. People took 1,001,613 rides Saturday, according to NBC4. For President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009, the metro system had its highest ridership, with 1.12 million trips. The count was significantly lower on Friday, the day President Donald Trump held his inauguration festivities. There were approximately 600,000 trips that day. On Saturday morning, people on social media posted reports of crowded metro stations as marchers tried to get downtown for the event. Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/YOaaQ41v1s— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 21, 2017 Oh my…the line just to get into Greenbelt right now #wmata @nbcwashington #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/m6odhsNDvB— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 21, 2017 It doesn't even start for another hour. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/zLD5cRfJKW— Emily Atkin (@emorwee) January 21, 2017 There’s no official number on how many people came to the Women’s March, although organizers estimated Saturday that half a million people would turn out ― double their initial count. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images People filled the Capitol South metro station Saturday. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images The Metro Center station was crowded for the Women’s March on Saturday. Want more updates from Amanda Terkel? Sign up for her newsletter, Piping Hot Truth, here.