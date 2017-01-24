4 Things You Should Never Say To The Queer Cripple During Or After Sex

There are a few words I love hearing after sex. I love it when we’re laying there together and my partner turns to me, his eyes all wide and tired with exhaustion (because I am that good), and he says: “Wow, I’ve never done that before.” These words make me grin ear to ear, and I know that I have given you an experience that you won’t want to forget. I love hearing this stuff. Unfortunately, though, I tend to hear some pretty weird stuff from sex partners after the fact, and I wanted to share a few of the most awkward things that have been said to me “post-cripple coitus”. “Taking Care of You Isn’t So Bad.” So, we have just had sex, and I have asked you to help me get dressed and get back in my wheelchair. As you are helping me with this, you will look me straight in the eyes and say, in this cloyingly sweet voice, “Taking care of you isn’t so bad after all,” or “Taking care of you was kind of fun.” I never know what exactly to do in this situation. Do I say thank you? Should I be grateful? Either way, it’s super annoying when guys say this to you as a disabled guy after sex. It completely negates all the hot sex we had, and minimizes our experience into something you did for me, because you felt bad for me. Ugh. See, I thought when we came all over each other, dripping in sweat from the ecstasy of the moment, we took care of one another. You getting me dressed after I fellated you and vice versa should be no big deal. “Can You Get it Up?” I have mentioned this in many a blog post before: you should never ask a guy with a disability if he can “get it up,” period. It is literally one of the most dehumanizing, desexualizing questions ever posed to a disabled man. While you should never ask me this question if you want to get in my pants, you should especially never ask me this question while you are in the middle of unzipping/pulling down my pants. I can’t even begin to count the number of times I have been just about to show a guy my “crip cock,” and he whispers this in my ear. What the hell, men? I am certainly not going to get a boner now, buddy. Also, I just have to know, what would you do in that situation if a guy asked you that just before he was about to go down on you? How might you react? Probably not so well, amirite? “If I were you, I would kill myself.” To be honest, this one came out of left field for me. I had met this guy at a conference, and we went back to my hotel room to play. We had a pretty good time; clothes came off, bodies touched, things had gone pretty okay for an impromptu hook-up. As he was putting his shirt back on, he very nonchalantly remarked, “I don’t know how you do it, man, but if I were you I’d just end it. I’d kill myself.” I was utterly and completely taken aback. Where did this come from? More importantly, why did this guy feel the need to share this? I ushered him out the door, closed it behind me; still shocked, I broke down. So, he would sleep with me, and in almost the same breath, felt compelled to tell me that if he were me, he’d feel his life wasn’t worth living? Talk about afterglow turning into “after-no.” “You remind me of…” Probably the most unsettling thing a guy said to me during sex was this. Let me set the scene for you a little bit. We were in the middle of a heavy, heavy make out session ― y’know, the kind that’s so intense, you can’t really breathe, but you don’t really want to, because it’s just that good? Yeah, that was happening. All of sudden, he stops abruptly and looks at me straight in the face. I was secretly hoping for a second he was catching his breath and regrouping, or something, but I kind of thought he was about to say something disability related. I just didn’t expect this. There we were, half-naked on my bed, and he says: “We have to stop. We have to stop RIGHT NOW.” I was like, “Okay, okay, no problem.” Against my better judgement, I asked, “Why?” He says, “It’s because you remind me of my ex’s 12-year-old child who passed away. They were in a wheelchair just like yours.” I remember trying to be super sympathetic, but also I was super annoyed, and definitely shocked. Not all disabled people look the same, and just because we’re both wheelchair users, doesn’t mean we are at all similar. I was so very weirded out. I also remember being mildly concerned that I resembled a 12 year old. Umm… awkward. These are just a few of the things you might want to never say to the queer cripple during or immediately following a hook up with them. Sadly, this list is not exhaustive by any means. The next time you have sex with a hot guy in a chair, think to yourself, Is that something I’d want to hear after sex? 