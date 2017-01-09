Amber Rose Says She'd Never Date A Bisexual Man

When it comes to her love life, Amber Rose has proudly declared herself “extremely open” and able to “find beauty in everybody.” But the 33-year-old model, rapper and actress surprised fans last week when she revealed she’d rule out a romance with a bisexual man. Rose, who is currently dating “Dancing with the Stars” veteran Val Chmerkovskiy, made the admission during a Jan. 4 appearance on “Loveline,” a relationship and dating advice radio program, which can be viewed below. (Rose’s comments can be found around the 57:05 mark.) “Personally—no judgment—I wouldn’t be comfortable. I just wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why,” the model, actress and rapper told the show’s host, sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue. “I just wouldn’t do it.” When a Facebook user pressed her to clarify, Rose added, “I think it’s amazing when a guy is bisexual and he’s comfortable with it. But in my personal life, in my sex life, in who I choose to love, I just think that I would think about it too much. It would bother me in a way. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why.” The 33-year-old acknowledged that she has dated both men and women in the past, although made a point to note that she “hasn’t been with a girl in a very long time.” “Maybe I’m not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he’s out with his boys, it’s just more of a moment,” she said. Needless to say, her comments angered some fans who’d tuned in to the Facebook stream. One accused her of embracing a “double standard,” while another noted, “This is a problem with people accepting bisexuality in women and not men. Hints of homophobia.” While Rose’s comments certainly raised eyebrows, a 2016 Glamour magazine survey found that 63 percent of women have said they wouldn’t date a man who’d had sex with another man, even though the same percentage said they’d opt out of using traditional labels like “homosexual,” “heterosexual” and “bisexual” for themselves. That’s all the more reason we’d hoped for a little more open-mindedness from the star, given her candor and willingness to push boundaries around sexuality. Bi guys have it hard enough as it is without you piling on, Amber.

