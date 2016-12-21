Anderson Cooper Cozies Up To Some Elephants On Myanmar Vacation

Anderson Cooper has opted for an untraditional holiday celebration this year. The CNN anchor, 49, and his longtime partner, Benjamin Maisani, kicked off Christmas week by decamping from New York to Myanmar. Upon arrival in the southeast Asian country, the couple headed to the Green Hill Valley Elephant Camp, which is focused on providing care for elephants that are no longer fit to work. Cooper shared snapshots from the excursion on Instagram, including one of himself, sans shirt, washing an elephant. washing an old elephant at #GreenHillValleyElephantCamp in #Myanmar. A sanctuary for elephants rescued after decades working in the logging industry A photo posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:43am PST In another shot, Cooper looked delighted to be feeding an elephant. Got to feed and help wash old elephants today at #GreenHillValleyElephantCamp near Kalaw in #Myanmar. They have been rescued after decades working for the timber industry. A photo posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:48am PST A lot of the blogosphere buzz focused on a photo of Maisani, 43, which showed off his shirtless, chiseled physique while hanging his graphic artist pal, Pablo Raimondi. @pablor2810 and Benjamin after washing the elephants A photo posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:13am PST No word on when Cooper and Maisani will be returning to Manhattan and its frigid temperatures, but until then… thanks for giving us amazing travel envy and some New Year’s resolution goals, guys!

