Billy Eichner Boogied With Obama And Ellen Got All The Details

Billy Eichner was ready to dish about President Barack Obama’s farewell party when he sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday. The 38-year-old “Billy on the Street” comedian mingled with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sarah Jessica Parker and Stevie Wonder at the Jan. 6 White House bash, which he described as an “unreal” experience. The personal highlight of the evening, he said, was when he got the chance to speak with the president one-on-one. “There was a little moment around midnight, I saw there was an opening,” he recalled. An outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate, Eichner used the opportunity to thank Obama for the work he’s done on behalf of the queer community. “He said it was one of the things he was most proud of. I was really happy I got the chance to do that,” he said. It’s been quite a week for Eichner. On Sunday, he got into a Twitter sparring match with Fox News host Meghan McCain over Meryl Streep’s now-iconic Golden Globes speech, which called for empathy and responsibility once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. No doubt those frustrations seem minor after you’ve had the chance to “break it down on the dance floor” with POTUS!

