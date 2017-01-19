Drag Legend Sherry Vine Takes On Donald Trump In Powerful New Parody

Sherry Vine is back with the latest offering in a long line of video parodies ― but this one is a bit different than you might expect. This particular parody is markedly more political than the beloved drag legend’s previous videos and takes on major events that have shaped the LGBTQ community over the decades ― and the past year. Set to Billy Joel’s hit “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” Vine’s video highlights Russia’s alleged tampering with America’s 2016 presidential election, Trump’s anti-LGBTQ administration, the Pulse Nightclub massacre and much more. “This is a very different kind of parody for me,” Vine said in a press release sent to The Huffington Post. “While most of my parodies tend to be funny and naughty, there’s an element of anger and cynicism in this latest. It reflects how many of us in the LGBTQ community feel today. We don’t know what the future has in store for us. At any moment, the other shoe may drop and we’re scared. Very scared.” Check out the video above and head here for more from Sherry Vine.