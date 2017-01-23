Get Up Close And Personal With Trans Model And YouTube Star GiGi Gorgeous

Transgender model and YouTube personality GiGi Gorgeous will soon tell the story of her life in a new documentary and the first trailer for the film was released today. “This Is Everything: GiGi Gorgeous” is slated to premiere at The Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and will be available for public viewing on YouTube Red beginning Feb. 8. Gorgeous is a talented make-up artist and YouTube personality who documented her transition to living as her authentic self in the public eye. “I am so thrilled and excited for this film to finally be released and to finally share a whole other side of my life that people haven’t seen,” Gorgeous told The Huffington Post. “I hope people walk away from this film knowing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and that life is yours for the taking.” Check out the trailer for “The Is Everything: GiGi Gorgeous” above or head here to visit the star’s YouTube channel.