Here Are 15 Of The Year's Most Compelling Online LGBTQ Campaigns

After years of amazing strides toward equality, the LGBTQ community’s future was thrust into uncertainty over the course of 2016 in the wake of the June 12 mass shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub and Donald Trump’s surprise election victory in November. While Trump’s stance on the LGBTQ community is spotty at best, Vice President-elect Mike Pence has been an outspoken opponent of marriage equality, and has defended discrimination against queer people under the guise of religious liberty. Meanwhile, Trump’s cabinet nominees and senior staff members include some of the most anti-LGBTQ politicians in the country. That news does little to comfort those rattled by the Pulse shooting, which claimed the lives of 49 victims, most of whom were queer people of color. On the flip side, the year has re-energized many minority groups to build and strengthen their communities in new ways, including online fundraising efforts. Frequently ranked among the most effective online fundraising platforms has been GoFundMe. The California-based company is “a natural place to build community and find support in times of need,” according to its CEO, Rob Solomon. “Two of our top 10 largest campaigns this year were for the victims and families of the tragic Pulse shooting in Orlando,” he said, “but there have been thousands of campaigns to help LGBTQ folks with medical care, adoptions, legal aid and more.” Some of the most impactful, according to GoFundMe reps, included “Save Broken Rainbow,” a campaign launched in hopes of saving an LGBTQ domestic violence hotline from closure, an effort to produce “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs, as well as those aimed to support alleged hate crime victims with their medical expenses. As 2016 comes to a close, here’s a look back at 15 impactful GoFundMe efforts that benefited, or will benefit, LGBTQ people. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, the selection represents the community’s diverse interests, causes and cares as it looks ahead at a new era. Support Victims of Pulse Shooting GoFundMe In the aftermath of the June 12 massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, Equality Florida created a campaign to help the families of those killed and the survivors dealing with the physical and emotional pain of being targeted in the worst anti-LGBTQ hate crime in U.S. history. Nearly 120,000 online donors flooded to the page to help raise over $7.8 million. Honor Them With Action Fund GoFundMe Inspired by success of the Pulse Victims Fund, Equality Florida created a campaign to fund efforts to ban anti-LGBTQ discrimination in Florida and pass gun violence prevention policies in the third most populous state in the country. The campaign raised over $138,000, with GoFundMe matching ever dollar given to Equality Florida up to $100,000. Support LGBT Film #PostProduction GoFundMe LGBTQ female filmmaker Katherine Brooks turned to GoFundMe to help finance her feature film, “Lost In Time,” exploring the relationship between a psychiatrist and her patient. All 700 donors who raised $56,000 to help Brooks create the film are mentioned by name in the credits as a special thanks for their support. Hat Sisters GoFundMe John Michael Gray and Tim O’Connor, known as The Hat Sisters, became celebrated figures at parades, carnivals, and decades of charity gatherings, at which the allure of their presence helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for causes ranging from AIDS health care to cancer research. When Gray passed away after a battle with lung cancer this summer, over 500 donors raised $50,000 to cover the financial and medical expenses facing his family. Ruth-Davis Family Legal Expenses GoFundMe Keith and David Ruth-David became the alleged victims of harassment, vandalism and a lawsuit waged by neighbors, which threatened to force them out of their home. After defeating the lawsuit, they turned to GoFundMe for financial support in paying off over $70,000 in legal fees, raising over $50,000. Michael Volz Trans-Bashing-Support GoFundMe On the evening of June 22, Seattle resident Michael M. Volz was allegedly assaulted after attending a fundraiser on Capitol Hill for the victims of the Pulse, Orlando shooting. Over 1,000 people helped raise $37,000 to support Michael’s healing and recovery. Fund For Legal Name/Gender Changes GoFundMe In anticipation of increased difficulty obtaining legal name and/or gender changes — and of increased scrutiny, harassment, disenfranchisement, and violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people – a University of Illinois transgender studies professor created a fund that is intended to provide financial assistance for those wishing to make these legal changes in the U.S. with the goal of expediting the process for those who would otherwise have to delay due to lack of funds, so they may change their documents before Jan 20, 2017, when Trump will be sworn into office. Chopping Off My Hair To Fund A Book In an effort to bring awareness and support to underrepresented gender and sexual identities, YouTuber Ashley Mardell turned to GoFundMe, promising to cut her hair if her campaign reached $5,000, with proceeds being used to fund a book based on her YouTube series, “ABCs of LGBT.” Welcome to Watah’s Blk Bx Season GoFundMe Facing the possibility of closure due to a lack of funding, Watah, a Canadian theater company specializing in the professional development and mentorship of emerging artists from under-resourced communities, turned to GoFundMe, raising $17,000 to cover the cost of rent and operations and continues service for under-privileged minority artists. Jesse’s Surgery Survival Fund GoFundMe Jesse Jay, an Altadena, California resident and business owner, was allegedly the victim of a hate crime after exiting a bar late one night, leaving him unable to work for three months. Facing mounting medical and living expenses, he turned to GoFundMe for support and was able to raise $15,000 in just a week thanks to the help of friends, family and even strangers. Save Broken Rainbow GoFundMe Facing closure upon losing its main source of funding, the Broken Rainbow, an LGBT domestic violence helpline in England, turned to GoFundMe to raise the funds needed to keep their doors open. Thanks to nearly 250 donors, the organization will be able to continue providing crucial services for thousands of LGBT people experiencing domestic violence and abuse. Pride in the CLE — 2016 Cleveland GoFundMe The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Ohio (The Center) turned to GoFundMe to raise the funds needed to organize a Pride parade celebrating Cleveland’s LGBTQ community, raising over $8,000 toward their goal. Donnie’s Top Surgery GoFundMe Following a two-year fight with his insurance company and a lifelong struggle with gender dysphoria, severe anxiety, and depression, Donnie Cianciotto, a transgender man, turned to GoFundMe to fund his chest reconstruction surgery. Thanks to the generosity of over 200 donors, he hit his goal in under a month, just in time for his wedding to his wife Rebecca. ‘Hate Has No Home Here’ Yard Signs GoFundMe In response to incidents of hateful harassment and discrimination in the week following Trump’s election victory, the residents of Kalamazoo, Michigan created a GoFundMe campaign to create “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs for individuals to place on their property, blanketing their community with a unified message that Kalamazoo will not tolerate hate and bigotry towards any member of their family. East Bay High School Queer Prom! GoFundMe A group of students at California’s Berkeley High School (BHS) turned to GoFundMe to raise funds for Berkeley High School to host a Queer Prom open to students at BHS and other high schools in Berkeley and the Bay Area who identify with the LGBTQA+ community to come together for a fun and memorable night.

