Here Is An Amazing New Resource To Help Trans People In Los Angeles

A new organization is helping connect transgender people to housing options and resources in the Los Angeles area through an inner-community network. TransHaven LA’s core mission is to establish connections for trans people in LA to help get them off the streets and into safe and welcoming environments, while also providing possibilities for long-term stability. Described as a “trans underground railroad,” TransHavenLA intends to be a database of both people willing to offer temporary housing to trans people and also trans-friendly realtors for those who haven’t made name changes or gender marker changes. A new initiative that is still getting off the ground, the organization recently celebrated its launch with a holiday coat and jacket drive (see the video above), as well as an ongoing campaign to create hygiene kits for those in need. TransHavenLA is currently accepting PayPal donations to fund the creation of the kits, which will include deodorant, toothpaste, a toothbrush, unscented soap, a comb, wet wipes, shampoo and tampons and pads. “Organizations like ours are important because there is a demand for necessities the general population often takes for granted, such as something as simple as deodorant,” Aly Flores of TransLatin@s Coalition told The Huffington Post. “When was the last time you couldn’t afford that? That’s why we’re doing this drive. We want to be able to help people and their needs so they can triumph in this system that continues to marginalize and suppress us.” Head here to visit the PayPal donation page or here for more information on TransHavenLA.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx