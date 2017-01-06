IBM Just Made An Awesomely Queer-Friendly Move

IBM offered a solid display of solidarity with the LGBTQ community today when it released a queer-friendly graphic that fuses their classic logo with the rainbow flag. IBM According to tech giant, the new graphic is an affirmation of the company’s commitment to “diversity, acceptance and inclusion.” “IBM established an equal pay policy for men and women in the 1930’s, and an equal opportunity policy 11 years before the Civil Rights Act became law,” IBM’s Chief Diversity Officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre said in a blog post. “We were among the first companies to include sexual orientation as part of our Equal Opportunity policy, and we extended domestic partner benefits to gay and lesbian employees in the U.S. almost 20 years ago. And our progress has not stopped.” McIntyre’s blog also notes the inspiration for the graphic, Gilbert Baker’s iconic rainbow flag. “We proudly pay tribute to Baker’s original vision in the adaptation of our corporate logo as a way to demonstrate our solidarity, support and continued commitment to the rights of the LGBT community,” she wrote. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to diversity and the LGBTQ community in your corporate practices, IBM! Head here to read McIntyre’s full blog post.

