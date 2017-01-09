Janelle Monae Speaks Out Against Anti-Gay Hate: ‘We All Bleed the Same Color’

At Sunday night’s Golden Globes, actress and singer Janelle Monae spoke out about the recent controversy surrounding gospel singer Kim Burrell’s anti-gay comments. Burrell, who is featured on the “Hidden Figures” soundtrack, was initially scheduled to appear on “Ellen” in early January but was cut following her homophobic rant. Her comments also led to the cancellation of her radio show. When a reporter asked Monae, who stars in the film, about the events, she responded: “I’m pro-love.” “I’ve been very supportive of love and at the end of the day I think that no matter where you come from and who you love you deserve to have a right to the American dream and to also have your story told. And so I’m so thankful to be part of this true American story ― to be part of a cast and a director who is pro-inclusion. And I just thunk that anybody who is representing hate is a part of the problem. I hope that we can learn from each other and be more empathetic of one another and I hope that we can all remember that at the end of the day we all bleed the same color,” she said. Monae previously wrote about Burrell and her anti-gay rhetoric on Instagram, asserting that she “condemn[s] hate speech of any kind.” Thank you, Janelle! We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. H/T Towleroad

