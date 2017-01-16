Jonny McGovern Wants Answers To These Puzzling Gay Questions

Jonny McGovern just dropped his first music video in in three years ― and it’s chock-full of queer queries that might have stumped you at one time or another. “Gay Questions” pokes fun at a number of gay stereotypes ― from circuit queens to crystal queens to bottoms and non-monogamous gay couples ― by way of a ballad that’s anything but typical for the gay comedian. “It’s not a song I’d typically thought I’d make a video for, it’s a ballad with super snarky, super dark lyrics, but the over the top positive response I got from people when I perform it live made me change my mind,” McGovern said in a press release. Check out the video for yourself above and then take a minute to ask yourself what questions about the queer community are nagging at you.

