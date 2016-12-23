Kodak's Short Film About 'Understanding' Will Take Your Breath Away

This week Kodak quietly released a short film (seemingly to promote its Kodak Vision3 500T 5219 film) that is nothing short of stunning. In the film, which is titled “Understanding” and runs just under three minutes, a teen is caught by his little sister kissing his high school baseball teammate. What happens next involves the terror of coming out, the strength of family and the beauty of love. Just try and watch “Understanding,” directed by Terry Rayment with cinematography by Kate Arizmendi, without breaking down into a puddle of tears and emotions. We dare you.

