Love Wins In Singer Dyllan Murray's Heartfelt New Music Video

Singer Dyllan Murray wants his new video, "No Wrong Way," to offer some comfort to members of the LGBTQ community who are concerned about their future under President Donald Trump. Directed by Guy Shalem, "No Wrong Way" explores both a mixed race, young gay couple's relationship, as well as a budding romance between a transgender girl and a cisgender boy. Both couples appear to navigate some rough waters early on, but fortunately, love wins by the conclusion of the video, which can be viewed above. In 2015, Murray, 18, teamed up with Meghan Trainor and producer Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd with the idea of creating a musical "Christmas gift" to his gay dads. During the collaboration, he decided that the inclusive message of "No Wrong Way," which features vocals by Kira Kosarin, should resound beyond his own experiences. "I never really thought about having a social rights song ― I never saw myself ever doing anything like that," Murray told The Huffington Post. Still, he added, "I was always bullied because [having two dads] was not the 'normal' of everyone else. It made me different." Working with Trainor, who has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community in her own right, inspired Murray to channel his own feelings about queer issues into his music. "It was great to have her in the studio and collaborate, because [equality] is something that she really supports as well," he said. Citing Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber as influences, the Los Angeles-based singer now "wants to start speaking out, and helping other people talk about themselves in general and be open with others." To start, he's decided to donate proceeds from the sales of "No Wrong Way" to GLAAD and The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth advocacy organization. "It's a scary time right now, and people are really worried about what's going to happen next. There should be some sort of comfort," he said. "People should still be able to open and not afraid to show who they really are." As painful as the next four years may be for the LGBTQ community, America's young, up-and-coming artists certainly know what's good.