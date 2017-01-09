Michele Bachmann Says State Department Has Been Pushing 'Evil' Gay Agenda

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) said the State Department has been pushing an “evil” gay agenda on other countries. And that, she added, could come to an end during Donald Trump’s presidency. Speaking to Family Research Council President Tony Perkins on his “Washington Watch” radio show last week, Bachmann claimed the United States under President Barack Obama had used government money to push a pro-LGBTQ agenda. “We’ve seen such evil come out of our State Department, unfortunately, where financial incentives are withheld from countries unless they advance, for instance, the gay agenda,” Bachmann said in comments posted online by Right Wing Watch. She said: “In a country that doesn’t believe in the gay agenda but the Obama State Department has said, look, ‘You have to have a gay pride parade. You have to make sure that you can show us that ministers are marching in these gay pride parades.’ What? The U.S. government is telling another government that you have to have gay pride parades? That’s unbelievable. You won’t get your PEPFAR money, you won’t get your USAID money, unless you follow our radical social agenda?” It’s not clear what Bachmann specifically is referring to. However, under President Obama, the State Department has worked to “encourage countries to repeal or reform laws that criminalize LGBT status.” She also said she thinks “we are looking at a new day” under the Trump administration. Earlier in the same interview, Bachmann claimed that the United States had “cursed” Israel, and warned that according to the Bible, that would have “negative consequences for our country.” Bachmann has repeatedly spoken out against the so-called “gay agenda,” claiming that “the gay community” had “bullied” voters and politicians alike. She even suggested that God might destroy America over its embrace of equality.

