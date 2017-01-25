MOMA Is Creating Safe Spaces For LGBTQ Teens Who Love Art

One of New York City’s most beloved museums is creating free and safe programming for LGBTQ teens. The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) is sponsoring Open Art Space, an after school program that meets on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. in MoMA’s Cullman Education Building. Each week two artists organize the event around the interests of the participants and offer guided walks of the MOMA galleries, as well as projects and sessions that allow the teens to partake in creating collaborative communal paintings, sculpture and more. Nestor Perez-Moliere “Whether teens are getting a behind-the-scenes tour of MoMA’s Conservation Lab with artist Robert Gober, posing for a Queer Prom-themed photo shoot, or discussing what’s been happening in everyone’s lives—Open Art Space’s role is to offer space for teens to explore their own identities as well as the opportunity to operate within a community,” visual artist and educator Mark Joshua Epstein told The Huffington Post. “We endeavor to create a space where LGBTQ teens feel heard, supported, and recognized and we hope they can take that feeling of support with them through their daily lives.” For more info on The Open Art Space for LGBTQ teens contact momateens@moma.org or head here.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx