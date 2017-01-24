'Queer Eye For The Straight Guy' Is Getting A Reboot On Netflix

Netflix is set to reboot another beloved series for a new generation ― and this time it’s one that gay men may or may not be especially jazzed about. Entertainment Weekly reports that “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy” is being “reimagined” for the online streaming service. The series originally ran on Bravo from 2003 to 2007 and featured five gay men (seen above) who came to the rescue of straight men who were hopelessly clueless about everything from fashion to food. “In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” reads a statement from the new show’s producers. “The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.” The original “Queer Eye” crew reunited in 2013 on Bravo for a 10th anniversary reunion special. The gay makeover show was hailed as being groundbreaking in visibility for queer men on TV but was also criticized for promoting stereotypes about the community. It remains to be seen what the Netflix revival will offer (though some are already worried it won’t be good) but at the very least we appreciate the gesture of inclusion the show seems to promise.