Rapper iLoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay

Rapper iLoveMakonnen came out of the closet as gay early Friday morning, adding his name to a growing roster of male hip hop artists who are breaking the mold in a historically homophobic musical genre. The 27-year-old Atlanta-native shared the news on Twitter and Instagram: Thank you for letting me be myself.❤ A photo posted by Red Dragon Makonnen (@ilovemakonnen) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:05am PST iLoveMakonnen is best known for the massively successful “Tuesday,” as well as “I Don’t Sell Molly No More” and the recent waves he’s made in the fashion world. Earlier this week, Chance the Rapper’s younger brother Taylor Bennett also took to Twitter to share the news that he identifies as bisexual. Other rappers are pushing boundaries when it comes to gender presentation, like rapper Young Thug who in 2016 wore a dress on the cover of his new album, and later told the world that he wants people to “stop believing in gender.” Thank you for having the courage to live authentically, iLoveMakonnen, and welcome to the family!