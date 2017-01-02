Robbie Rogers Announces Engagement To Greg Berlanti

Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti are engaged! The LA Galaxy soccer star announced the big news on his Instagram account on New Year’s Day: Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible… I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. ❤ Happy New Year! A photo posted by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:01am PST “I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life,” Rogers wrote about Berlanti, who is the creative mind behind television hits like “Dawson’s Creek” and “Arrow.” The couple, who have been dating for several years, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in February. Welcoming Caleb Gene Berlanti into this world with love and peace. 2/18/2016 the most handsome pure little guy I've set my eyes on. ❤️ A photo posted by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on Feb 20, 2016 at 11:55am PST Congratulations, gentlemen!

