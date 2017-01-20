These LGBTQ High School Students Have A Powerful Message For Donald Trump

GLSEN, an organization that advocate for LGBTQ students, released a powerful video today that brings together high schoolers from across the queer spectrum to deliver a message to President Donald Trump. “Dear Mr President: LGBTQ Students Will Not Stop Now” features over a dozen queer high school students to tell the new President that they have no plans to stop fighting for LGBTQ-inclusive schools. “We noticed that you like to use name-calling when people speak out against you, but just know that we are listening and watching as you take that oath today: to protect the Constitution, the one that says all people are equal, and that includes us,” members of GLSEN’s National Student Council, GLSEN’s national student leadership team, say. “Before you call me any names, let me tell you the names I want to be called: bold, resilient, strong, brave, truth-teller, go-getter, writer, dog lover, musician.” Check out the video above and head here for more from GLSEN.