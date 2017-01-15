This Dinner Party Handbook Is The Perfect Way To Learn Queer History

An awesome new project is in the works that will provide fodder for an inclusive conversation about queer history while bringing people together in a dinner party setting. “Serving Pride: The Queer History Dinner Party Handbook” is currently engaged in a Kickstarter campaign but its creators hope to have the handbook complete by June ― just in time for Pride 2016. Courtesy of Geeks OUT “Coming out is, in some ways, one of the most important political acts we do as queer people,” co-creator Joey Stern told The Huffington Post. “We say to friends and family ‘See me, see me like this.’ Learning about our history, teaching others about our history, thats how we say to each-other ‘See us, see all of us.’ It’s not just learning history, but learning it together that really solidifies that experience. You’re not alone, you’re part of vast and connected community.” Resources like “Serving Pride” are more important than ever, in an era when its easy to lose sight of our history as LGBTQ people and our collective struggles. Head here to check out the Kickstarter campaign and keep your eyes peeled for more from “Serving Pride: The Queer History Dinner Party Handbook.”

