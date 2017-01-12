This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay Porn About 'Domald Tromp'

Author Chuck Tingle is at it again with his hilarious gay erotica that regularly makes light of the current social and political climate. Tingle previously made waves with works like Pounded By The Gay Color-Changing Dress in response to #TheDress that broke the internet and Pounded By The Pound: Turned Gay By The Socioeconomic Implications of Britain Leaving The European Union in the aftermath of Brexit. For his latest book, Tingle features a character that might seem more than vaguely familiar. Behold: Domald Tromp Pounded In The Butt By The Handsome Russian T-Rex Who Also Peed On His Butt And Then Blackmailed Him With The Videos Of His Butt Getting Peed On. Amazon In an email using highly unorthodox language and grammar, Tingle, who is 45 years old and lives in Billings, Montana, told The Huffington Post: “It is important to remember [the book] is about DOMALD TROMP… This is a notorious real estate man from a timeline very close to this one but he is a different scoundrel.” The author, who told The Huffington Post he’s a “retired doctor of holistic massage” and who has 108 self-published books for sale on Amazon, says that the intent of all of his books is to “prove love.” He adds, “Every moment is so important even this one right now I would like us all to seize that and do something powerful with it.” Tingle says he’s not worried about legal action from the notoriously litigious president-elect. “I do not write stories about Donald Trump, I write about DOMS TROMP or DONS TRUMP, who do not exist on this timeline,” he says. The author, who says his sexual orientation is “bud on bud,” also noted that, “I am very careful about my privacy as a doctor. I do not even upload my own books — they are uploaded by son’s online friend, so it would be hard to track me as [Chuck Tingle] — maybe like [Banksy].” Tingle has written about a figure resembling the president-elect before in President Domald Loch Ness Tromp Pounds America’s Butt and we’re guessing he has more up he sleeve. Good thing, too. We need it now more than ever.

