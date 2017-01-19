Troye Sivan's New Video Honors LGBTQ People Throughout History

Troye Sivan is back with a new music video, and its heartwarming, all-inclusive message couldn’t feel more topical. The pop star shares a tender embrace with a lover in the stunning, black-and-white clip for “Heaven,” which was directed by Luke Gilford. The video also pays tribute to LGBTQ rights activists throughout history, with archival footage of marriage equality protests and Pride parades. Featuring a guest appearance by Betty Who, the song itself hints at the struggle many LGBTQ people face in coming to terms with their sexuality. “All my time is wasted, feeling like my heart’s mistaken,” Sivan sings on the track, which he co-wrote with Jack Antonoff, Alex Hope and Claire Boucher. “So if I’m losing a piece of me, maybe I don’t want heaven.” The 21-year-old, who came out in a 2013 YouTube video, dedicated “Heaven” to “all who’ve come before me and fought for our cause and those who now continue the fight” in a statement sent to The Huffington Post. “We have always been here. We will always be here,” he said. “In dark and light times, let’s love forever.” In other words, “Heaven” is a poignant reminder that the queer community has endured hardship before. As LGBTQ people head into an era of political uncertainty under the Trump administration, we need voices like Troye’s more than ever. For the latest in LGBTQ entertainment, don’t miss the Queer Voices newsletter.