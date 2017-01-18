Watch The Powerful Trailer For Katie Couric's 'Gender Revolution' Doc

We’re only a few short weeks away from the premiere of Katie Couric’s documentary that explores the complexities and nuances of gender and our world ― and now the groundbreaking project has a new trailer. “Gender Revolution,” slated for premiere on Feb. 6, is tied to a special issue of National Geographic magazine of the same name. “We wanted to look at how traditional gender roles play out all over the world, but also look into gender as a spectrum,” National Geographic’s Editor-in-Chief Susan Goldberg told NBC Out at the time of the issue’s release. “There’s lots of coverage on celebrities, but there wasn’t an understanding on real people and the issues we face every day in classrooms or workplaces in regards to gender.” The “Gender Revolution” documentary is two hours in length and will air Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic Channel. Check out the trailer for yourself above.