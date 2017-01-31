You Can Help Make This 'RuPaul's Drag Race' LEGO Set A Reality

As we eagerly anticipate updates on season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” ― set to premiere sometime in the coming months ― a new set of LEGOS based on the hit Logo reality show could be produced by the beloved toy company if it gets enough votes from fans. The set, which was dreamt up by designer Mark Fitzpatrick, is called “RuPaul’s Brick Race” and includes a familiar cast of characters including a tiny plastic version of RuPaul in three different variations. The set also features some of the show’s standout contestants dressed in their iconic “Snatch Game” (renamed “Clutch Game” by Fitzpatrick to be more family friendly) get ups including Jinkx Monsoon as Little Edie, Bianca Del Rio as Judge Judy, Katya Zamolodchikova as Björk, Alyssa Edwards as Katy Perry and Milk as Julia Child. LEGO “I was looking for a project that would… be a challenge, take some time and could be savored and provide a chance to contribute something new to the LEGO universe,” Fitzpatrick said on the “Brice Race” LEGO Ideas page. “But mostly, I stuck at creating RuPaul’s Brick Race because it was fun! At its core, the subject material this set is based on is whimsical, colourful and full of life and I think these are qualities that marry well with the medium of LEGO.” LEGO In order for LEGO to consider creating the “Drag Race” set, Fitzpatrick’s design will need to get 10,000 votes. He’s currently has over 1,000. The “Brick Race” set follows in the footsteps of a “Golden Girls” LEGO set, which reached 10,000 votes in 2015, but has not been approved for production by LEGO. Head here to vote!